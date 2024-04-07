Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.15

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.15 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.79). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.77), with a volume of 168,496 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.10 million, a P/E ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

