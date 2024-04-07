Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.79

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $12.63. Leonardo shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 18,018 shares trading hands.
Leonardo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
