Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $475.50

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.50 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 481.50 ($6.04). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.03), with a volume of 431,469 shares.
Personal Assets Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9,600.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.61.
Personal Assets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Personal Assets
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.