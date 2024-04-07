Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.48). Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.

Urals Energy PCL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96. The company has a market cap of £4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.

About Urals Energy PCL

Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.

