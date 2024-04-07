Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,199,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

