BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $100.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.