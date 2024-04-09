45,614 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,460,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.