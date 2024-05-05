Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.03. 16,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 142,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Thryv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Thryv by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.