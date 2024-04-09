Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,022 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

