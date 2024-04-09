Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
