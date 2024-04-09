Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

