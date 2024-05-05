HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HubSpot worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $600.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.