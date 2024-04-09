Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Friday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

