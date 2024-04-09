Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,326 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.