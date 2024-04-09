State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 388,807 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

