thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.16 ($5.61) and last traded at €5.22 ($5.68). 2,687,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.24 ($5.70).

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

