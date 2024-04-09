Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Price Up 4%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 10,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
