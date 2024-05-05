New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $707.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $678.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

