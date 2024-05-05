New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 16,409 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

