New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Xylem by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

