Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,811.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 219,264 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 133.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.39.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.