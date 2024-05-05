4,192 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,875,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

