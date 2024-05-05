Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,963 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spruce Power were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

Shares of SPRU stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 82.70%.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

