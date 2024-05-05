Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

