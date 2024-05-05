New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.