New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 17,633 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,062.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 318,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 313,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 310,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.40%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

