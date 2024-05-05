Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.