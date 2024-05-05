Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,456,000.

XBI stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

