Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,773 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after buying an additional 452,159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,972 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QYLD stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

