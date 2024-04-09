Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Director Vic De Zen Sells 5,000 Shares

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report) Director Vic De Zen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

Titanium Transportation Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.99.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.