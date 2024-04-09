Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Director Vic De Zen Sells 5,000 Shares

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report) Director Vic De Zen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.
Titanium Transportation Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.99.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transportation Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.