Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

DIS opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

