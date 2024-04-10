Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

KHC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

