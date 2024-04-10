New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.40.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

