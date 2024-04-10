RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

