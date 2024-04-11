Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Lee M. Neumann Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $47,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $300,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Agiliti Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:AGTI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.95.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
