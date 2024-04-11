Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,534 shares in the company, valued at $25,673,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

