Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Insider Peter Murray Purchases 20,000 Shares

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) insider Peter Murray bought 20,000 shares of Imperial Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($18,543.05).

Imperial Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

