Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $54.25

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

FTAI stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

