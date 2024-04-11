Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $637.36

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $642.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $657.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $399.48 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

