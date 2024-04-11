Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director David S. Tierney Sells 25,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

