Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

