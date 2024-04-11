Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $32.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,219,019. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.