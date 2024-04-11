StockNews.com Upgrades Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Buy

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

RPRX opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $36.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

