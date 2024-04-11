Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,535 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAUG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

