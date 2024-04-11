Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

