Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Stephens raised their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $31.88 on Friday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,569,000 after purchasing an additional 769,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Affirm by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,759,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $67,310,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

