Head to Head Review: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) & Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryoport has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Cryoport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $113.78 million 5.08 -$43.96 million ($1.64) -11.84 Cryoport $233.26 million 3.41 -$99.59 million ($2.20) -7.36

Profitability

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryoport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -38.72% -104.47% -26.75% Cryoport -42.69% -11.86% -5.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Cryoport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Cryoport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cryoport 0 5 2 0 2.29

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.17%. Cryoport has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Cryoport.

Summary

Cryoport beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.