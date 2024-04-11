ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 3,242.3% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,100 shares, an increase of 3,242.3% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,101.0 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

