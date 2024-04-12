Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Basf
Basf Price Performance
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. Analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Basf Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,083.33%.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Basf
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.