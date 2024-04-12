Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

