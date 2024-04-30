ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ImmunityBio traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 2369837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 200.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 22.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.23.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.
